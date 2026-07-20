PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a Duxbury mother accused of strangling her three young children in January, 2023 while undergoing medical treatment for psychiatric issues that developed after she gave birth.

Prosecutors argue Lindsay Clancy, now 36, deliberately strangled her three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8-months, with exercise bands on January 24, 2023. The children’s father found them in the basement after he came home from picking up a prescription and dinner. Clancy also attempted to stab herself, and jumped out a window of her home. She survived, but is paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair.

Her defense claims she was over-medicated and suffered from severe postpartum depression (PPD) at the time.

Clancy is charged with three counts of murder in the deaths of her children. She had also been previously charged with two counts of strangulation, but prosecutors dropped those charges after they decided they were redundant.

The trial is expected to explore the complicated and rare phenomenon of postpartum psychosis, which afflicts a very small percentage of women who develop delusions and sometimes hallucinations after giving birth. Clancy’s lawyers, and her husband, argue she was not responsible for her actions.

Prosecutors say the killings were intentional and well planned, not the work of someone who had lost control.

Approximately 90 Plymouth County residents were in Monday’s juror pool. Each filled out questionnairs, then Judge William Sullivan called them up one by one to the bench to speach with lawyers. Five jurors were chosen. Eighteen jurors, including six alternates, are expected to be chosen over the next several days.

On the day of her children’s deaths, Clancy, a former labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, asked her husband, Patrick Clancy, to go out for takeout food and pick up something at the pharmacy. Then, she used exercise bands to strangle her children in her home in Duxbury.

Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, doesn’t dispute that Clancy killed the children but plans to raise an insanity defense.

“This whole case is an extreme tragedy,” he said.

Clancy and her husband filed lawsuits earlier this year accusing her medical providers of failing to properly diagnose, treat and monitor for her for a “severe postpartum psychiatric condition.”

The lawsuit detailed how she was depressed, having trouble sleeping, and repeatedly hearing voices urging her to harm her children and herself. She spent several days at a psychiatric hospital weeks before the killings.

“Lindsay Clancy did everything a mother in her situation could do. She recognized something was wrong with her. She sought medical treatment. She went to emergency rooms. She called crisis hotlines. She admitted herself to hospitals. She took the medication prescribed to her. She communicated her worsening symptoms to her providers. She told them the medications were making her worse,” the lawsuit said.

On the day of the killings, Clancy said she heard voices saying, “This is your last chance. Kill the children so you can kill yourself.”

Both sides have Clancy’s husband on their list of witnesses. He has said in interviews that he forgives his wife.

In a post on GoFundMe several days after the killings, Patrick Clancy wrote that the “shock and pain is excruciating and relentless,” but he urged the public to see Lindsay Clancy as he did before the killings.

“The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring toward everyone — me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace,” it said.

Clancy’s trial is expected to last several weeks.

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