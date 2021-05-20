(WHDH) — Five juveniles were taken into custody after authorities say they stole an SUV and led troopers on a chase that came to a crashing end in Broward County, Florida on Wednesday.

Video captured the driver of the stolen SUV speeding on Interstate 95 when he lost control, crashed into a guardrail, and rolled over near Pembroke Road.

Sharon Glueck was in a blue Honda CRV that was clipped by the stolen vehicle around 8 a.m.

“I spun around and next thing I know, when I stopped, I was next to a police car and they had their guns drawn on, I saw one teenager and they told me to move and get out of the car and get away from the scene,” she recalled.

Troopers pulled the five juveniles from the stolen SUV and put them in handcuffs.

Florida Highway Patrol says they were taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“We were extremely lucky that there were no more injuries,” Lt. Yanko Reyes said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

