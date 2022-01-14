LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Five Lynn police officers have resigned, two have been suspended and one fired following a months-long investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office informed the Lynn Police Department of the allegations in April of 2021 after Salem police obtained a search warrant as part of an investigation into reports of domestic abuse involving a Lynn police officer.

The Lynn Police Department Professional Standards Division opened an investigation that focused on the use of racist language and evidence of drug use by two officers in a private text conversation. Seven officers were placed on leave in connection with the messages.

As a result of the months-long investigation, five officers — including the two individuals involved in the text exchange — chose to resign. One officer was fired following a hearing before a designated hearings officer and two officers were suspended.

“The actions of these individuals do not reflect the core values of this department. We believe that the results of this investigation reflect our commitment to transparency and accountability to the people we serve. We are committed to upholding those values”, Chief Christopher Reddy wrote in a statement issued Friday.

No additional information was immediately available.

