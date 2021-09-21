BOSTON (WHDH) - Five Massachusetts schools have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021, the United States Department of Education announced Tuesday.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The local schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were as follows, according to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona:

Brighton – Winship Elementary School, Boston Public School District

Northfield – Northfield Elementary School, Pioneer Valley Regional School District

Sudbury – Josiah Haynes Elementary School, Sudbury Public Schools

Wellesley – John D. Hardy Elementary School, Wellesley Public School District

Weston – Weston Middle School, Weston Public School District

The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” Secretary Cardona said in a statement. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children.”

A total of 325 schools across America were honored as National Blue Ribbon Schools.

