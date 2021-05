BOSTON (WHDH) - Five of the six mass vaccination sites in Massachusetts will allow walk-ins starting Monday.

The site at Gillette Stadium will still require an appointment, officials said.

Several other sites, including CVS and Walgreens, are already accepting walk-ins.

