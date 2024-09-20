MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Five members of the Tufts men’s lacrosse team were still hospitalized as of Friday afternoon, days after student athletes participated in a workout with a recent graduate of a Navy SEAL training program, a university spokesperson said.

The voluntary workout happened on Monday and lasted 45 minutes. A Tufts alumnus who recently completed the BUD/S Navy SEAL program led the workout, according to Tufts Executive Director of Media Relations Patrick Collins.

Collins said 12 members of the team were diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis after the workout. Also known as “rhabdo,” rhabdomyolysis happens when damaged muscle tissue releases its contents into the bloodstream, as described by the Centers of Disease Control.

Rhabdomyolysis can cause long term disabilities. In some cases, it can be deadly.

Though five students were in the hospital on Friday, Collins said the number of confirmed rhabdomyolysis cases and hospitalizations could change.

“Our thoughts are with the players and their families, and we are hoping for their quick return to good health under the care of local medical experts,” Collins said.

In the meantime, Collins said university officials “are closely monitoring the condition of the rest of the team.”

Collins said Tufts postponed all team practices until each member of the team gets evaluated and medically cleared to participate.

“We are still learning about the circumstances surrounding this situation,” Collins said. “In light of its seriousness, the university is appointing an external, independent investigator to conduct a thorough review as quickly as possible, with a goal of taking any steps needed to support the safety of our student athletes.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)