MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Five members of the Tufts men’s lacrosse team were still hospitalized as of Friday afternoon, days after student athletes participated in a workout with a recent graduate of a Navy SEAL training program, a university spokesperson said.

The voluntary workout happened on Monday and lasted 45 minutes. A Tufts alumnus who recently completed the BUD/S Navy SEAL program led the workout, according to Tufts Executive Director of Media Relations Patrick Collins.

Collins said 12 members of the team were diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis after the workout. Also known as “rhabdo,” rhabdomyolysis happens when damaged muscle tissue releases toxic contents into the bloodstream, as described by the Centers of Disease Control.

Rhabdomyolysis is often the result of overexertion and can be life threatening.

Though five students were in the hospital on Friday, Collins said the number of confirmed rhabdomyolysis cases and hospitalizations could change.

“Our thoughts are with the players and their families, and we are hoping for their quick return to good health under the care of local medical experts,” Collins said.

In the meantime, Collins said university officials “are closely monitoring the condition of the rest of the team.”

Collins said Tufts postponed all team practices until each member of the team gets evaluated and medically cleared to participate.

“We are still learning about the circumstances surrounding this situation,” Collins said. “In light of its seriousness, the university is appointing an external, independent investigator to conduct a thorough review as quickly as possible, with a goal of taking any steps needed to support the safety of our student athletes.”

While members of the lacrosse team recover, fellow Tufts students shared their reactions.

“It’s tragic,” said Cameron McLeod, who is part of Tufts’ track and field team. “We always try to avoid it. But it happens and hopefully it’s a speedy recovery.”

Tess Player, who also participates in athletics programs at Tufts, said out of season training is “about going to what you’re comfortable with.”

“[You’re] pushing yourself to get better, obviously,” she said. “But we’re not ever trying to get someone hurt or get someone sick or anything like that.”

“I definitely feel like we want to make sure to keep all of our athletes safe,” said Tufts track and field team member Cole Anderson. “I just wish the best for those that had to go to the hospital.”

