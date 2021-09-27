WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Five men will be arraigned in connection with an hourslong standoff with police that shut down a stretch of Interstate 95 in Wakefield over Independence Day weekend.

Steven Perez, 31 of Bronx, New York; Aaron Lamont Johnson, 29, of Detroit, Michigan; and Aaron J. Jimenez, 27 of Bronx, New York; will face a judge in Woburn Superior Court Tuesday.

Omar Malik Antonio, 36 of Brooklyn, New York and Quinn Cumberlander, 40 of Pawtucket, Rhode Island will be arraigned on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

This comes after a Middlesex Grand Jury indicted them and three others on charges of possession of a large capacity weapon, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of a firearm, possession of a rifle/shotgun, improper storage of a large capacity weapon near a minor, improper storage of a rifle/shotgun around a minor, wearing body armor during a felony, conspiracy to possess firearms, possession of a loaded firearm and possession of ammunition, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

On the weekend of July 4, a trooper in a marked state police cruiser patrolling the area of I-95 northbound in Wakefield around 1:30 a.m. stopped to help two vehicles pulled over in the emergency breakdown lane with their hazard lights on, according to Mass. State Police Col. Christopher Mason.

As the trooper approached the scene, state police say he noticed 11 individuals wearing tactical gear, armed with rifles and pistols.

The men reportedly told police they were traveling from Rhode Island to Maine for “training” and had stopped to refuel their vehicles.

When the trooper asked the men to provide their firearm licenses and identifications, they said they did not have them. Mass. State Police and other local police departments, including Wakefield and Reading, immediately responded to the scene to provide backup.

As police continued to question the individuals, several of them retreated into the woods with their weapons.

Authorities quickly established a perimeter surrounding the wood line with armored vehicles, and a hostage negotiation team engaged with the men.The situation prompted state police to shut down I-95 between Lynnfield and Stoneham and ask residents in Wakefield and Reading to shelter in place.

Some of the involved men livestreamed the standoff and said that they are part of a group called Rise of the Moors.

According to their website, members of the group do not recognize themselves as United States citizens.

“We’re not antigovernment. We’re not antipolice. We’re not sovereign citizens. We’re not black identity extremists,” one of the suspects said in a livestream.

Authorities recovered three AR-15 rifles, two pistols, a bolt-action rifle, a shotgun, and a short barrel rifle, state police said.

It took nine hours for negotiators to get the men into custody safely.

