$5 million ‘100X Cashword’ scratch ticket sold in Marlboro

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Lottery “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” ticket sold at a shop in Marlboro won one lucky person a $5 million prize, officials said.
The DMMK Trust claimed the cash option and received a payment of $3.25 million (before taxes).
The winning ticket was purchased at Upama’s on Chestnut Street.
The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
