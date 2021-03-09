$5 million ‘100X Cashword’ scratch ticket sold in Marlboro

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolina’s lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Lottery “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” ticket sold at a shop in Marlboro won one lucky person a $5 million prize, officials said.

The DMMK Trust claimed the cash option and received a payment of $3.25 million (before taxes).

The winning ticket was purchased at Upama’s on Chestnut Street.

The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

