BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin Walsh announced Tuesday that applications for the Rental Relief Fund have reopened for Boston residents seeking assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of $5 million is available in the fund to help residents pay their rent following the end of the statewide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures on Saturday.

Over the last six months, the fund has distributed more than $3 million in payments to landlords on behalf of more than 1,000 households.

“As we continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s vital that we provide residents with the resources and supports they need to stay housed, especially with the statewide moratorium on evictions lifted,” Walsh said. “I’m proud that we are able to reopen the Rental Relief Fund so that we can expand our assistance for residents to ensure they remain housed during and after the pandemic.”

To qualify for assistance, tenants must:

Earn less than 80% Area Median Income (AMI) or $90,650 for a family of four,

Be financially impacted by COVID-19,

Be renters in Boston as of March 1, 2020,

Certify they do not receive a rental subsidy or have funds to meet their needs, and

Not be a full-time student.

Qualified residents interested in applying to this round of funding can submit their application here.

