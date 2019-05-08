A 5-month-old puppy astonished her owners with her amazing Jenga skills.

Remington, a chocolate Labrador Retriever, strategically used her nose, paws and mouth to carefully remove a piece from the bottom of the Jenga tower.

The tower could be seen wobbling as Remington pulled the piece out but she did not knock it over.

She later walked away with the wood block as everyone in the room praised the difficult feat.

