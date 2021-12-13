MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Five men were arrested Friday for recklessly driving dirt bikes and motorcycles in downtown Manchester, police said.

James Johnson, 27, Kyle Panzieri, 26, Jakobb Villacorta, 21, will all face a judge on reckless operation charges and disobeying a police officer, according to a release issued by police.

Nolan Trottier and Travis Jones, both 18, will face reckless conduct with deadly weapon charges.

Manchester police say they have received numerous complaints about people riding dangerously.

“These individuals’ reckless behavior is both dangerous and disruptive to Manchester residents. It puts innocent people in harm’s way and it will not be tolerated in the city,” Chief Allen Aldenberg wrote in a statement. “I hope this sends a strong message to anyone who thinks this type of behavior is amusing. You will be held accountable.”

