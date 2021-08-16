BOSTON (WHDH) - Five colleges in New England have been ranked among the top 10 educational institutes in the United States, according to a new ranking.

Niche on Monday published its 2022 Best Colleges ranking, crowning the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as the best college in the country for the fourth straight year.

To create the college rankings, Niche says it deemphasized the importance of SAT and ACT scores, while thoroughly analyzing factors including academics, campus, and value for the financial investment.

The following New England colleges ranked inside the top 10:

Other notable New England colleges that were ranked inside the top 50 include Tufts University (26th), Bowdoin College (27th), Middlebury College (32nd), Wellesley College (39th), Williams College (44th), and Boston College (46th).

