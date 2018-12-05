5 New England restaurants ranked among top 100 in America

BOSTON (WHDH) - Open Table has ranked five New England restaurants among the 100 most beloved dining spots in the United States.

The online restaurant reservations provider evaluated restaurants in all 50 states based on more than 12 million verified diner reviews of over 28,000 eateries.

From foodie favorites with world-renowned chefs to breakthrough hidden gems, Open Table says restaurants in 23 states landed in its final rankings.

New York claimed the most honorees with 24 winning restaurants, followed by California with 15, Illinois with nine and Texas with eight.

The Table at Season to Taste in Cambridge, along with The Capital Grille in Boston, were Massachusetts’ lone selections.

The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn and The Lawn at Castle Hill Inn, and Bouchard Restaurant and Inn, all from Newport, Rhode Island, were the only other New England restaurants to make the list.

Open Table’s full list is as follows:

AgriVino – Carlton, Oregon

The Arthur J – Manhattan Beach, California

Atlas – Atlanta, Georgia

Auberge du Soleil – Rutherford, California

Avra Madison Estiatorio on 60th – New York, New York

The Bar Room at The Modern – New York, New York

Benu – San Francisco, California

Bistro 31 – Dallas, Texas

Blue Ridge Grill – Atlanta, Georgia

BOCA – Cincinnati, Ohio

Boka – Chicago, Illinois

BONDST – New York, New York

Bones – Atlanta, Georgia

Bouchard Restaurant and Inn – Newport, Rhode Island

Buccan – Palm Beach, Florida

Bull & Bear Steakhouse – Orlando, Florida

Cafe Monarch – Scottsdale, Arizona

Cafe Provence – Prairie Village, Kansas

The Capital Grille – Multiple Locations*

Casa Lever – New York, New York

Chez Billy Sud – Washington, D.C.

Chi SPACCA – Los Angeles, California

Costa Brava Bistro – Bellaire, Texas

Del Posto – New York, New York

The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn – Newport, Rhode Island

Double Knot – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Ema – Chicago, Illinois

Estiatorio Milos – New York, New York

Frances – San Francisco, California

Gabriel Kreuther – New York, New York

Geronimo – Santa Fe, New Mexico

Gibsons Italia – Chicago, Illinois

Girl & the Goat – Chicago, Illinois

Gramercy Tavern – New York, New York

GW Fins – New Orleans, Louisiana

Highlands Bar & Grill – Birmingham, Alabama

Il Mulino New York – Downtown – New York, New York

Il Segreto – Bel Air, California

The Inn at Little Washington – Washington, Virginia

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab – Multiple Locations*

JUNGSIK – New York, New York

Kappo Masa – New York, New York

Kinship – Washington, D.C.

Koi – West Hollywood, California

Kokkari Estiatorio – San Francisco, California

KYU – Miami, Florida

L’ATELIER de Joël Robuchon – New York, New York

La Nouvelle Maison – Boca Raton, Florida

Lafayette Restaurant – Washington, D.C.

LArtusi – New York, New York

The Lawn at Castle Hill Inn – Newport, Rhode Island

Le Bilboquet – Dallas – Dallas, Texas

Le Diplomate – Washington, D.C.

Majorelle – New York, New York

Mama’s Fish House – Paia, Hawaii

Maple & Ash – Chicago, Illinois

Marc Forgione – New York, New York

Marea – New York, New York

Market Restaurant and Bar – Del Mar, California

Matsuhisa Denver – Denver, Colorado

Mesero – Inwood Village – Dallas, Texas

The Metro Wine Bar & Bistro – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Mistral – Sherman Oaks – Sherman Oaks, California

The Modern – New York, New York

Neighborhood Services – Lovers – Dallas, Texas

Noord – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Omakase Room by Tatsu – New York, New York

Oriole – Chicago, Illinois

Parc – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Phoenicia – Birmingham, Michigan

The Polo Bar – New York, New York

Quince – San Francisco, California

Raoul’s – New York, New York

Rasika – Washington, D.C.

Rich Table – San Francisco, California

RL Restaurant – Chicago, Illinois

RPM Italian – Chicago, Illinois

Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Baton Rouge – Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Saloon Restaurant – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Salum Restaurant – Dallas, Texas

Shinsei Restaurant – Dallas, Texas

SHU – Sushi House Unico – Bel Air – Bel Air, California

Sistina – New York, New York

Sotto – Cincinnati, Ohio

Steak 44 and Steak 48 – Multiple Locations*

Steve & Cookie’s By the Bay – Margate, New Jersey

Sushi Ginza Onodera – NYC – New York, New York

Sushi Kaito – New York, New York

Sushi Kappo Tamura – Seattle, Washington

Sushi Nakazawa – Sushi Bar – New York, New York

The Table at Season To Taste – Cambridge, Massachusetts

Talula’s Garden – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Terzo – San Francisco, California

Tosca Ristorante – Washington, D.C.

Toscana – Los Angeles, California

Tutta Pesca – Hoboken, New Jersey

Uchi- Dallas – Dallas, Texas

UMI – Atlanta, Georgia

Vetri Cucina – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Zahav – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

