WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Five new statues were unveiled in Weymouth Monday as a Memorial Day tribute to the town’s Medal of Honor recipients.

Weymouth is the only town in the nation to be home to five recipients of the Medal of Honor. The award is the highest military decoration in the United States.

Monday’s event featured remarks from local servicemembers and a free concert by the U.S. Coast Guard Band.

Weymouth Mayor Robert Hedlund said it means a lot to see the community come together to pay tribute to the heroes who sacrificed their lives for their country.

“Until now, we didn’t have anything to recognize the significances of their contributions to the Vietnam War. With the creation of this monument, and through the help and assistance of Quincy Memorial, and the funds that were generated through the sale of the ‘Gulf of Weymouth’ t-shirts, we have corrected that shortcoming,” Hedlund said.

In addition to honoring the Medal of Honor recipients and all those who served. The event in Weymouth also commemorated the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

