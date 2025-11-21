BOSTON (WHDH) - The first ever draft for the Women’s Professional Baseball League (WPBL) is now complete.

Five players from the Northeast were drafted to be a part of the four inaugural teams. One of them was drafted by the Boston area team.

“I would’ve been happy to get drafted anywhere but I was rooting for Boston,” Elizabeth Greenwood said, Amherst New Hampshire native. “Grew up a Boston sports fan my entire life… Can’t ask for more than to be a hometown kid on a team.”

Greenwood isn’t the only New Hampshire native joining the big leagues.

19-year-old Maggie Foxx is from Bedford, New Hampshire. She was drafted by the Los Angeles based team. She said she’s okay with switching coasts.

“My dad grew up in Newport Beach, he’s a huge Dodgers fan,” Foxx said. “Sorry Boston fans, I’m just a big Dodgers fan.”

Regardless of what jersey they’re wearing, both women say this opportunity is unbelievably meaningful.

“For young girls that are watching this league for the first time, I hope that in me, they see a strong player, a strong person, I hope that they see somebody that they can look up to and they see that there’s a role for them in the world,” Foxx said.

The WPBL draft wrapped Thursday night, with 120 women drafted to four teams.

