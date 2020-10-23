5 Patriots players listed as questionable, 1 ruled out of Sunday’s game against 49ers

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A handful of New England Patriots players have been listed as questionable and one has been ruled out of Sunday’s showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced Friday.

Defensive tackle Carl Davis will not dress for the contest after missing practice all week with a concussion.

Defensive lineman Adam Butler (shoulder), defensive back Kyle Dugger (ankle), wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee), offensive guard Shaq Mason (calf), and defensive end Derek Rivers (back) are all questionable to play.

Running back James White was removed from the injury report.

The 49ers will be without four key players, including linebacker Kwon Alexander (ankle), running back Raheem Mostert (ankle), safety Jaquiski Tart (groin), and defensive back Jimmie Ward (quad).

Offensive tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and running back Jeffrey Wilson Jr. (calf) are questionable.

Sunday’s game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. from Gillette Stadium.

