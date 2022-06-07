BOSTON (WHDH) - As the Celtics return home to face the Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the TD Garden is rolling out a special menu of massive meals.

The “Starting 5” burger features five patties and a host of toppings, including strips of bacon and onion rings, on a Celtic-green bun.

Even heavier — especially on the wallet — is the $150 Ultimate Championship Cheesesteak, which is made with Kobe beef.

Diners can add loaded waffle fries as sides and finish off their meals with Shamrock Sundaes.

