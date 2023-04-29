(CNN) — A suspect is at large after five people, including an 8-year-old, were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas, home, according to San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers.

Friday night, authorities received a call “in reference to a harassment” around 11:31 p.m. local time, the sheriff said to CNN affiliate KHOU.

Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered multiple people shot around the residence, Capers said. The sheriff told reporters there were 10 people inside the home at the time of the shooting.

“Patrol units, they arrived on the scene, they found several people were shot. That number has now been increased to five people were shot who are now deceased. Their ages range from 8 years old to around 40,” Capers told local media early Saturday morning.

While the victims’ identities are unknown at this time, the sheriff said he believes the victims are from Honduras.

Cleveland is about an hour north of Houston.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

