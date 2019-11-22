5 people hospitalized following chemical incident in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people were rushed to the hospital Friday night following a chemical incident in Hopkinton.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Hutchinson Aerospace and Industry located at 82 South Street for reports of a tier-one hazardous materials incident, according to the State Fire Marshal.

A trichloroethylene spill caused some employees minor throat irritation.

Multiple agencies have responded.

No further information has been released.

