MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A small bicycle lies in the middle of Belmont Street in Manchester, New Hampshire, where police say two children were hit by a car.

A couple of shoes left nearby.

“There was, like, cops running,” said Mandy Perkins, who lives nearby.

Manchester officials say police responded to the area of Lake Ave and Belmont Street for initial reports of gunfire.

Investigators walked the area of Belmont and Spruce Street, placing evidence markers on the ground Thursday afternoon.

The initial call came in for reports of gunfire.

Manchester police say two children were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

An off duty firefighter was first on scene to treat the children.

“I saw the little girl, she was, she was bad, in critical condition. The father crying saying he just hurt my daughter,” said Bonnie Velazquez, who lives nearby.

Police confirm the car that hit two children continued for about three blocks and came to a stop at the corner of Hanover Street and Belmont when it collided with another car.

“All of a sudden ‘kaboom!'” Georgeann Davis said, who heard the crash. “A loud one and I was just startled. I thought what was it?”

Davis had just returned home when she says she heard what sounded like an explosion.

“It was very, very loud. I mean it like almost shook the house,” said Davis.

She came outside to find two cars sitting in the intersection.

One with a smashed windshield and significant damage in the front. The other was mostly dented on its side.

Police tell 7NEWS that between the two locations a total of five people were taken to the hospital.

The man behind the wheel of the car in both incidents was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated.

