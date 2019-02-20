5 people, including young children, seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash in Ludlow

LUDLOW, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people, including young children, were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Ludlow on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report a multi-car crash with injuries at the intersection of Russell Street and Shawinigan Drive about 2:50 p.m. found three vehicles that had crashed and multiple people that were injured, including young children, according to the Ludlow Police Department.

All of the victims were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

Russell Street is closed at West Street and Shawinigan Drive is closed at Shawinigan Street and Russell Street due to an ongoing investigation.

A crash reconstruction team has been called to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

