BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash that involved an MBTA bus and a school bus early Monday morning.

Officials said there were no kids on the school bus at the time of the crash on Columbus Avenue and Washington Street.

Five people on the MBTA bus suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Transit police said a preliminary investigation showed the Boston Public School bus driver was at fault.

