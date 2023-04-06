DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people were sent to the hospital late Wednesday night after a three-car crash involving an unmarked Boston police cruiser in Dorchester.

Surveillance cameras captured video of the crash near the intersection of Dorchester Avenue and Park Street just before 11:30 p.m.

In one angle, the unmarked cruiser can be seen with its lights on approaching the intersection.

Video shows the cruiser sideswipe another SUV, sending both cars spinning. Another SUV was also hit.

It was not clear as of Thursday night if the other car was going through the intersection or turning left. Video shows the driver had a green light, though.

A police report said two police officers were among the five people who went to the hospital.

Each of the three cars, meanwhile, sustained damage, with police describing significant damage on the cruiser’s front bumper and driver-side door.

Police said all of the injuries in this incident were non-life-threatening.

The crash remained under investigation as of Thursday night.

