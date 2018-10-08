5 people pulled from water after boat crashes in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people were rescued after a boat crashed in Onset Harbor, officials say.

According to the Wareham harbormaster, five people in a 23-foot boat struck a buoy or some kind of marker just after 8 p.m.

The crash sent the five people overboard and damaging the boat.

A police officer was able to pull all five people to safety. They are being evaluated but are expected to be okay.

