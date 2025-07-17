MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Rescue crews in Manchester-by-the-Sea pulled five people to safety from a sinking sailboat on Thursday.

Officials say a Marine Patrol spotted the boat sitting low in the water in an unusual area. The boat partially sank on the way back to Manchester Harbor.

The Manchester Sailing Association says four students and one instructor were aboard the 18-foot MSA keelboat. High winds and high wave heights contributed to the incident.

In a statement, the association said in part, “Each sailor remained calm throughout the process and followed instructions exactly as they had been trained. All were wearing life jackets, and no one was injured. The transfer to the patrol boat was completed smoothly and safely, and the sailors returned to shore shortly afterward, where they were checked by MSA staff. At Manchester Sailing Association, safety is our highest priority. We are proud of the way our instructor handled the situation and grateful to the Manchester Police Department for their swift response and support. We are also proud of how our sailors responded with confidence, composure, and teamwork.”

Crews were able to get the boat back to the surface and pump the water out. No injuries were reported.

