BOSTON (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard, local fire crews, and a good Samaritan worked together to save five people when a boat went up in flames in Boston Harbor.

The Coast Guard said five people were rescued from a 32-foot recreational boat about 7:10 p.m.

There were no injuries.

#CoastGuard Station Point Allerton, a good Samaritan, @BostonFire, and @Massport Fire rescued 5 mariners from a 32-foot recreational boat fire in Hull Gut, Hull at about 7:10 p.m. No reported injuries. pic.twitter.com/3xo8KbccAw — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) August 11, 2018

