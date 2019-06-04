5 people rescued from Scituate Harbor after jumping off burning boat

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people were rescued from Scituate Harbor after they jumped from a burning boat on Tuesday, officials said.

The individuals were picked up by passing boater and taken to safety, according to the United States Coast Guard.

Video tweeted by the Coast Guard shows a thick plume of black smoke billowing into the air and flames shooting from the boat.

The Scituate Fire Department and Scituate Harbormaster were called to the scene.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the fire.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)