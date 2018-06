WHATELY, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people are seriously injured after an ambulance rolled over in Whately Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Interstate 91 northbound near mile marker 32.

Five people with serious injuries were transported to Baystate Medical Center.

The right travel lane remains closed as state police investigate.

