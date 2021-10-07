KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Five adults were taken to the hospital Thursday after a number of staffers at Kingston Elementary School reported that they felt dizzy, officials said.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a number of emergency personnel and ambulances gathered outside the school at 150 Main St.

At least 10 people complained of dizziness but only five were hospitalized, according to Kingston Deputy Fire Chief Adam Hatch.

A boiler had just been activated in an older part of the building and it was said to be hot inside, Hatch said.

Students and staff were evacuated as a precaution but everyone has since been let back into the building.

Testing showed no presence of carbon monoxide in the school.

There were no additional details immediately available.

