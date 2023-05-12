BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities say five people were taken to a hospital after an apparent incident involving Amtrak equipment and personnel near a Boston Commuter Rail station.

Boston EMS confirmed five people were transported from near the Readville station in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood early Friday morning.

According to a spokesperson for Amtrak, an “infrastructure maintenance work group” for the railroad company was involved in the incident, which occurred around 4:30 a.m.

“Five employees are receiving medical attention to treat non-life-threatening injuries,” a statement from Amtrak read.

When asked, MBTA officials referred 7NEWS to Amtrak, with MBTA Transit Police saying the incident involved Amtrak equipment.

