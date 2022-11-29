EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials with the International Foundation for Animal Welfare said several stranded whales were in need of support after being spotted swimming close to the shore in Eastham this week.

The Marine Mammal Rescue & Research team at IFAW said they sent a small team to examine the animals after at least six pilot whales were detected in the area Monday night. By early Tuesday morning officials confirmed one calf died overnight and while the remaining five whales were still alive, but unmoved from their original location.

IFAW said teams responded in phases, they said, to provide supportive care until the tides are more favorable, which they estimated to be around 3:20pm.

A SKY7 camera found crews monitoring and treating the marine mammals on the shore around 2 p.m.

Updates will be provided as the tide rises and offers the whales a chance to move off of the beach.

