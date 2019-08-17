5 rescued, 1 injured after boat capsizes from crash in Merrimack River

NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people were rescued and one was injured after a boat was capsized Saturday afternoon in the Merrimack River.

The United States Coast Guard Northeast says that around 12 p.m. two charter boats collided causing one to capsize sending five people into the water.

Four people were able to be pulled up on a party/fishing boat.

The fifth person was trapped in an air pocket under the boat and was tangled in a rope. The trapped individual was able to get out and onboard the Newburyport Harbormaster boat.

All five people were evaluated and are OK.

21 ft. Jenna Marie and 58 ft. Captain George were the two boats involved. Jenna Marie capsized.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information has been released.

