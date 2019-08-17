5 rescued, 1 injured after crash causes boat to capsize in Merrimack River

NEWBURY, N.H. (WHDH) - Five people were rescued and one was injured after a boat capsized following a crash Saturday afternoon in the Merrimack River.

The United States Coast Guard Northeast says two charter boats, the 21-foot Jenna Marie and 58-foot Captain George, collided causing the Jenna Marie to capsize and send five people into the water.

Four people were able to be pulled up on a party/fishing boat.

The fifth person was trapped in an air pocket under the boat and was tangled in a rope. The trapped individual was able to get out and onboard the Newburyport Harbormaster boat.

“After a few minutes of waiting, he finally popped out with a lifejacket on and he was tangled up in some ropes,” Harbormaster Paul Hogg said. ‘So, we were able to get over there with the patrol boat and get him free and pull him on board. Then we brought him over to the Captain’s Lady docks were EMS, Newburyport fire and the ambulance were waiting for him.

All five people were evaluated and are OK.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information has been released.

#Breaking Two charter boats, Jenna Marie, 21-ft, and Captain George, 58-ft, collided on #MerrimackRiver at approx. 12:09 p.m. Jenna Marie capsized w/ 5 people aboard. A good Samaritan, Captain Lady, rescued the 5 people. 1 person injured. The cause is under investigation. #USCG pic.twitter.com/LYpB5ysKCt — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) August 17, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)