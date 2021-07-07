SALISBURY, Vt. (AP) — Four children and an adult are safe after being rescued by a game warden when the motor on their boat failed on Vermont’s Lake Dunmore in Salisbury, the Department of Fish and Wildlife said.

Game Warden Wesley Butler found the group, which included a toddler, adrift about 2 a.m. on Monday and towed them off the lake.

The boaters intended to watch Fourth of July fireworks when the motor failed.

Butler received a call just after midnight advising that the Burlington U.S. Coast Guard station had been alerted to a disabled vessel on Lake Dunmore.

Butler called the wife of the boat operator who told him the group had left the north end of the lake and was traveling to an island approximately halfway down the lake to watch fireworks

Butler located the disabled vessel and towed them off the lake. The occupants of the boat said they were cold, but otherwise OK. They refused medical treatment.

