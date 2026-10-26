BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people were rescued from fire and four firefighters were taken away on a stretcher in Brockton Monday morning.

Crews responded around 8:30 a.m. to Spring Street in Brockton for reports of a fire. One firefighter called a mayday due to running low on air.

“We had one firefighter that was up there, they were doing a search because there was a report someone might still be in the building, he ran low on air and called a mayday,” the Brockton Fire Chief said. “He’s okay now.”

The firefighters were conscious and alert while being taken away on stretchers.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)