FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people were rescued from the water after a boat overturned in Falmouth on Saturday, officials said.

Members of the Mattapoisett Harbor Master Department responding to reports of an overturned boat found four males and one female in the water after their boat had capsized.

The boaters were evaluated by EMS and no one was injured during the incident, authorities said.

It is unclear what caused the boat to flip over.

No additional information was immediately available.

