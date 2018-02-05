5 residents, 2 dogs escape from house fire in Revere

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a massive fire in Revere early Monday morning.

The fire started overnight at a multi-family home on Central Avenue.

Smoke and flames could be seen shooting out of windows on the upper floors of the building.

Fire crews said five people were in the home at the time of the incident. All five got out safely, as did two pets who were in the home.

One man in the home told 7News he woke up to the smell of smoke and grabbed his family to escape. His wife ran out moments before the fire shattered windows but was able to grab life-saving medications for their son.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

