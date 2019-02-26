5 residents, 6 pets displaced after fire rips through Roslindale home

BOSTON (WHDH) - Five people and six pets were displaced Tuesday after a fire ripped through a home in Roslindale, officials said.
Crews responding to a report of a blaze at 6 Aldrich St. around 2 p.m. found flames coming from the first floor, according to the Boston Fire Department.
The fire, which has since been knocked down, caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.
A resident on the third floor was rescued by firefighters and carried down a ladder.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
