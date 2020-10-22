5 Rockland High School students test positive, more than 60 exposed

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Rockland High School will be transitioning to two weeks of remote learning starting on Monday after five students test positive for coronavirus.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Alan Cron announced that school would be canceled for all high school students after five tenth graders and one ninth grader contracted the virus.

This increase in positive cases resulted in more than 60 close contacts identified. Those contacts are now quarantining.

Cron said none of the new cases were contracted during school hours.

All extracurricular activities at RHS including sports are canceled through Friday, November 6th. Trunk or Treat, scheduled for Sunday, October 25th, is also canceled.

Rockland Preschool, Rockland Daycare, and Elementary and Middle School hybrid learning will continue as scheduled.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)