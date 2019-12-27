HUBBARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people were hospitalized with serious injuries following a two-car crash that left the vehicles heavily damaged in Hubbardston Thursday evening.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Route 68 just after 6 p.m. saw smoke coming from one of the involved vehicles and occupants trapped inside, fire officials said.

Firefighters began extricating the trapped occupants as multiple ambulances from surrounding towns arrived at the scene.

In total, five people were transported to the UMass Trauma Center with serious to life-threatening injuries. Their current conditions have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

