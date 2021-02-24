5 Somerville firefighters injured while battling blaze inside a parking garage

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Five Somerville firefighters were injured while battling an early morning blaze inside a parking garage at Assembly Row Wednesday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire at a parking garage on Foley Street around 2:30 a.m. found four vehicles had caught on fire on the fourth floor and that the flames had spread into a void space between the parking garage and the rubber membrane of an apartment building, according to police.

The fire spread into a space between the garage and the adjacent Montaje apartment building. It shot up to the roof as well, causing debris to drop down to the first floor of the garage.

The heat from the fire caused a portion of the concrete to collapse. The falling cement injuring three firefighters.

“It will be extensive smoke damage to the garage, there was some structural damage as well, some of the cement,” Chief Charlie Breen said.

The other two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire

