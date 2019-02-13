5 Springfield police officers criminally charged in bar brawl

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Five Springfield police officers have been criminally charged in connection with an April 2015 bar brawl that left four injured, officials said.

Daniel Billingsley, 30, of Springfield, Anthony Cicero, 29, of Hampden, Christian Cicerio, 28, of Longmeadow, Igor Basovskiy, 33, of Springfield, and Jameson Williams, 33, of East Longmeadow, are each charged with four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, three counts of assault and battery, and conspiracy, Attorney General Maura Healey and FBI Boston Division Special Agent in Charge Joseph R. Bonavolonta announced Wednesday.

All five were arraigned Wednesday in Springfield District Court and released on personal recognizance in the conditions that they turn over any personal weapons they own. They are due back in court March 15 for a pretrial hearing.

Prosecutors alleged that on April 8, 2015, the victims were allegedly beaten and kicked by the men during a fight at Nathan Bills Bar & Restaurant. Some of the victims suffered significant and permanent injuries.

Springfield Police Officer Jose Diaz, 54, had previously been charged in connection with the assault. He was arraigned on the same charges in Springfield District Court on Nov. 29. He is due back in court May 2.

