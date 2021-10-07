KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Five staffers were taken to the hospital Thursday after a number of people at Kingston Elementary School reported that they felt dizzy and nauseous, officials said.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a number of emergency personnel and ambulances gathered outside the school at 150 Main Street shortly after 11:30 a.m.

At least 10 people, including students, complained of dizziness and nausea but only five staffers were hospitalized, according to the Kingston Fire Department.

A boiler had just been activated in the second-grade wing of the building and it was said to be hot inside, Deputy Fire Chief Adam Hatch said.

Students and staff were evacuated as a precaution but everyone was let back into the building and activities resumed as normal.

Testing showed no air quality issues in the school, Hatch noted.

The incident remains under investigation.

