5 taken to hospital after chemical leak at Medway warehouse

MEDWAY, Mass. (WHDH) — Five employees were taken to the hospital Saturday after a chemical leak at a Medway warehouse.

The leak happened at Micro Group on Industrial Park Road at around 2 p.m. The company deals with chemicals used to clean metal.

Firefighters said two mislabeled containers of chemicals were mixed, creating a chemical reaction that produced a vapor. The five people taken to the hospital were exposed to the vapor. They are expected to be OK.

State and local emergency crews cleared the building, so people are allowed back inside. Micro Group sent all its employees home for the day.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)