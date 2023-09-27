TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday night after injuring five police officers in a knife attack in Taunton, officials said.

The incident ended in the area of West Britannia Street and Thomas Street. Later speaking to reporters, Police Chief Edward Walsh said one officer suffered multiple serious but non-life-threatening stab wounds. At least four other officers, including Walsh himself, were also injured, according to police.

Police in a statement said the incident began around 6:45 p.m. when the suspect showed up at an unrelated traffic stop on County Street near Hart Street and began yelling at officers. Walsh said the suspect got back into his car when told to leave.

A short time later, though, Walsh said another officer spotted the suspect driving erratically and pulled him over.

As officers approached, Walsh said the suspect fled, nearly hitting an officer and prompting a pursuit.

Taunton police said officers followed the suspect until he crashed his vehicle into the entryway of a multi-family home on West Britannia Street, “which was later determined to be the suspect’s residence.”

Police said the suspect ran inside, allegedly pulled out a knife and began waving the knife at officers.

Police said Walsh responded from his home nearby, joining other officers at the scene.

The officer who was most seriously injured suffered cuts to his face and back of head and was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital for treatment, according to police.

Other injured officers, including Walsh, were treated at local hospitals.

“A lot of the officers were shaken up by this,” Walsh said.

The suspect had not been formally charged as of Tuesday night. In their statement, though, Taunton police said he will face “a number of felony charges.”

Police said the suspect was hit with a stun gun during his arrest and was being treated at a local hospital as of around 10:30 p.m.

While their investigation remained ongoing, police said there was no danger to the community as of Tuesday night. Police said residents in the area of West Britannia Street “will notice an increased police presence during the investigation.”

In addition to Walsh, Brockton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell also spoke after Tuesday’s events, saying members of the Taunton police department “never know what they’re going to face” when they walk out their doors on their way to work.

“Today we had some of our police officers injured,” O’Connell said.

“When our police officers are injured and hurt, that affects the whole entire department, it affects this whole entire community,” O’Connell continued.

O’Connell said “We stand by our law enforcement officers,” adding “They did an excellent job tonight.”

“We are grateful for their service to this community, for their sacrifice to this community and our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families at this time,” O’Connell said.

