BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree police arrested five teenage boys, aged 14-16, after a dangerous drive just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

More than a half dozen shoppers called for help as the boys were seen doing donuts in a parking lot.

“It could be summarized as a joyride, but one that was extremely dangerous,” said Braintree police chief Timothy Cohoon. “[Callers] described a gray SUV doing donuts in the parking lot.”

The skid marks are evident at the shopping center located adjacent to Route 3. When police arrived, they say the kids in a Kia SUV took off.

There’s only one way in, and one way out of the Old Grossman’s property. Police were ready when the kids attempted a getaway.

An officer was stationed by the Guitar Center when he saw the kids come out. The vehicle lost control and struck a curb, then rammed the front of a police cruiser, causing minor damage to the push bar.

“They see a police car that’s stationary, and they panic,” said Chief Cohoon. “And slide into that cruiser.”

Police say the five boys made a run for it, but with many officers on site, they were all caught within 10 minutes.

Chief Cohoon says the SUV was reported stolen in Boston, investigators have information the car is among the Kia and Hyundai models vulnerable to theft. A USB charger can be used to start the vehicle.

“The ignition was damaged, there was evidence on scene that could lead us to believe that is how the vehicle was stolen,” said Chief Cohoon.

