MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Five teenagers were arrested in Medford Thursday after allegedly leading police on a chase and crashing a car into a fence in a residential neighborhood, police said.

Police did not identify the people they arrested but said they first responded around 11 a.m. after an employee at the DICK’s Sporting Goods store in the Meadow Glen plaza reported a shoplifting incident.

Medford police said the employee told officials the suspects fled in a vehicle toward Riverside Avenue.

Dispatchers soon linked the vehicle’s license plate to a vehicle that was reported stolen from Belmont, according to police.

While on their way to the DICK’s store, police said, officers spotted the allegedly stolen vehicle on Riverside Avenue and tried to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle did not stop, according to police, and instead sped away.

Medford police said officers continued to chase the vehicle until it crashed on Alto Drive.

Officers detained two teenagers inside the vehicle and eventually arrested three additional teens after they fled the scene.

Police said there were no reported injuries. Though the five teenagers were arrested, police said charges were pending as of Thursday afternoon.

A 7NEWS camera spotted crews searching in Medford near 12 p.m.

A state police helicopter was spotted overhead and a police K9 unit was seen working in the area. Law enforcement officials were also seen going through the car that crashed and removing items including a phone, a bundle of clothes, and a lock of hair.

Crews towed the car away from the area shortly after 12 p.m.

Though the car was gone, the crash left damage behind, including a broken fence and debris scattered across the yard where the crash happened.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)