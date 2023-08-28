BOSTON (WHDH) - Five teenagers were arrested after officers responded to Downtown Boston late Sunday night, where authorities say multiple fights broke out and at least two officers were assaulted.

The Boston Police Department said the arrests came after officers were called to Washington and Avery streets around 11 p.m., where there were reports of “juveniles actively fighting” and “causing disturbances in the area.”

In a news release, the department said responding officers attempted to disperse a large group of juveniles that was blocking traffic near the Boston Common, and observed at least one individual jumping on top of a car and stomping on its roof.

Meanwhile, Boston PD said multiple fights had also broken out in the area and that officers attempting to break them up were later assaulted themselves.

“Officers attempted to break up multiple fights, and other juveniles began to assault officers,” the department said on its website. “Officers began to be surrounded by the group who continued to shout obscenities at officers attempting to arrest suspects.”

Officials say an officer was pushed to the ground and “continuously punched and kicked by the group” while another officer attempting to help was also assaulted by the group, being placed into a chokehold at one point while a juvenile reportedly jumped on the officer’s back.

Multiple teens were arrested as a result, including a 13 year old, three 14 year olds, and a 16 year old. All of the teens were charged with Delinquent to wit, while others faced additional charges, including two of the 14 year olds and the 16-year-old suspect, who were charged with Assault and Battery on a Police Officer.

