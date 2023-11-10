MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Five teenagers have been charged in connection with the assault and robbery of a postal worker in Medford late last month, according to police.

Medford police announced charges on Thursday night, just over a week after the alleged attack on Oct. 31.

Officials previously said the postal worker was delivering mail on Arden Street in Medford when a group of individuals attacked him and stole his mailbox master key. The postal worker was ultimately taken to a hospital with serious facial injuries.

Investigators were spotted on scene in Medford for hours after this incident.

In Thursday’s update, police said investigators marked a break in the case on Nov. 2 when local night shift patrol officers saw a car speeding in the area of South Street and Main Street in Medford.

After stopping the vehicle, Medford police said officers found a loaded gun, a backpack containing stolen mail and a mailbox master key. Police said officers arrested the four people inside the vehicle on firearm and larceny charges.

Aware of the earlier mail carrier assault and robbery, police said officers continued investigating and eventually arrested five additional individuals.

The suspects have now been charged with unarmed robbery, according to police. Four of them will be arraigned on Friday, while one is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday of next week.

Police on Thursday said additional arrests have also been made in this case, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

